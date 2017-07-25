× Show Info: July 25, 2017

Dan’s Dogs

Nothing says “summer” like a good old-fashioned hot dog. Paul David, the owner of Dan’s Dogs, showed us some unique toppings!

111 W. Liberty St.

Medina OH. 44256

276.274.6217

mrdog@eatdansdogs.com

M Cellars

What started as a hobby in their garage has turned into award-winning wines!

Wine & Walleye Festival

July 29th & July 30th

Bridge Street, Ashtabula

www.WineAndWalleyeFestival.com

www.mcellars.com

*live music, fishing tournament, boat rides

Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking

Here’s another reason to visit the Wine and Walleye Festival this weekend! Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking will be there too!

1108 Bridge S

Ashtabula, OH 44004

www.Facebook.com/crookednailcustomwoodworking

Canary Travel

www.canarytravel.com

Ocean Sands Jewelry

Imagine knowing the next time you put on your piece of jewelry, it came from deep beneath the Florida shores. Jeweler, photographer, and SCUBA diver Tom Szabo will be at Painesville’s Art in the Park on August 19th!

7290 Waterfowl Way, Concord Twp., OH 44077

www.tom-szabo.com

Nye Financial Group

Are you retirement ready? Here to help you get started is Rick Nye, President and CEO of Nye Financial Group!

http://www.GettingRetirementReady.com

Rinky Dink Family Fun Center

It’s a place that’s fun for the whole family! From miniature golf to go-karts, Mackenzie Rossero shares that there’s something for everyone at Rinky Dink Family Fun Center!

www.rinkydinkminigolf.com

Dr. Marc

They’re called shared medical appointments, and they’re changing lives!

Kalahari Waterparks, Resorts, & Conventions

There’s so much to do at Kalahari Resort that you might need to stay an extra day or two!

https://www.kalahariresorts.com/ohio