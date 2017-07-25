Show Info: July 25, 2017
Dan’s Dogs
Nothing says “summer” like a good old-fashioned hot dog. Paul David, the owner of Dan’s Dogs, showed us some unique toppings!
111 W. Liberty St.
Medina OH. 44256
276.274.6217
mrdog@eatdansdogs.com
M Cellars
What started as a hobby in their garage has turned into award-winning wines!
Wine & Walleye Festival
July 29th & July 30th
Bridge Street, Ashtabula
www.WineAndWalleyeFestival.com
www.mcellars.com
*live music, fishing tournament, boat rides
Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking
Here’s another reason to visit the Wine and Walleye Festival this weekend! Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking will be there too!
1108 Bridge S
Ashtabula, OH 44004
www.Facebook.com/crookednailcustomwoodworking
Canary Travel
www.canarytravel.com
Ocean Sands Jewelry
Imagine knowing the next time you put on your piece of jewelry, it came from deep beneath the Florida shores. Jeweler, photographer, and SCUBA diver Tom Szabo will be at Painesville’s Art in the Park on August 19th!
7290 Waterfowl Way, Concord Twp., OH 44077
www.tom-szabo.com
Nye Financial Group
Are you retirement ready? Here to help you get started is Rick Nye, President and CEO of Nye Financial Group!
http://www.GettingRetirementReady.com
Rinky Dink Family Fun Center
It’s a place that’s fun for the whole family! From miniature golf to go-karts, Mackenzie Rossero shares that there’s something for everyone at Rinky Dink Family Fun Center!
www.rinkydinkminigolf.com
Dr. Marc
They’re called shared medical appointments, and they’re changing lives!
Kalahari Waterparks, Resorts, & Conventions
There’s so much to do at Kalahari Resort that you might need to stay an extra day or two!
https://www.kalahariresorts.com/ohio