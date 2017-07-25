Public Square exhibit literally shows people trapped in opioid addiction

CLEVELAND – The Opioid crisis was demonstrated in a dramatic display on Public Square Tuesday as the Opioid Awareness Task Force launched their “Know the Risks” campaign.

A 9-foot tall prescription bottle took center stage on the square – not just a bottle though – a bottle with a person inside. The label on the bottle recounted the ways that person became trapped in their addiction.

Cuyahoga County alone had more than 600 overdose deaths last year. That number is projected to be 850 overdoses by the end of this year. The CDC reports that 4 out 5 heroin users began with an addiction to prescription opioids. It was these numbers that led to the formations of the Know the Risks task force in April of 2017.

**CLICK HERE for a list of resources to help those who may be battling addiction**

Here is Fox8’s Bill Sheil’s powerful special: “Heroin Hits Home:”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video