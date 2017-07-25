× President Trump to host rally in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– President Donald Trump will be in Youngstown on Tuesday to host his “Make American Great Again” rally.

The event is at the Covelli Centre on East Front Street and begins at 7 p.m.

The President’s Ohio stop coincides with the Senate’s vote on GOP legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more commonly called Obamacare.

Also on Tuesday, Trump unleashed a series of tweets, covering Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. John McCain and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave – American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017