President Trump to host rally in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– President Donald Trump will be in Youngstown on Tuesday to host his “Make American Great Again” rally.
The event is at the Covelli Centre on East Front Street and begins at 7 p.m.
The President’s Ohio stop coincides with the Senate’s vote on GOP legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more commonly called Obamacare.
Also on Tuesday, Trump unleashed a series of tweets, covering Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. John McCain and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
41.096093 -80.647988