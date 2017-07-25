× One arrested in shooting of Dollar General clerk, police still looking for others

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have arrested one of the suspects in the robbery and shooting of a clerk at a Dollar General store.

The robbery happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, when three men wearing hoodies tied around their faces entered the store on Miles Avenue. One of them, later identified as Shawnterrian Robinson, walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk. He pushed the clerk and then shot him in the chest.

The three suspects ran out of the store.

The clerk was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition. There is no update on his condition Tuesday.

Just before 8 p.m., police received a report that a male with a gunshot wound to his hand had arrived at MetroHealth. That man turned out to be Robinson. He was arrested at the hospital and is being charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Police are looking for the other two suspects. One is described as a slim black man, wearing a grey hoodie and ripped jeans. The other is also black, slim and was wearing a tan jacked with a grey hoodie under it. He had on dark pants and carried a black book bag.

