Missing: Gloria Walker

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Gloria Walker was last seen on May 20, 2007. At that time, she was spotted driving her boyfriend's black Chevrolet Lumina on East 65th Street in Cleveland. Her car was later found abandoned.

She was 47 years old at the time.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should call Detective Roberts with Cleveland police 216-623-5318.

