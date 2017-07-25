Man charged in Parma Heights double murder to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The man accused of killing two people in Parma Heights is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.

Thomas Knuff could be sentenced to death if he's found guilty of murdering the couple he befriended while in prison. He will be arraigned in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom at 8:30 a.m.

Knuff is charged with 21 counts, including aggravated murder, theft, burglary and conspiracy.

Parma Heights police said he stabbed 65-year-old John Mann and 49-year-old Regina Capobianco inside Mann's Nelwood Road home in May. Officers found the couple's decomposed remains a month later.

The murders happened just one month after Knuff's release from prison following a 15-year term for aggravated robbery.

Following the murders, police said he broke into two Parma Heights salons to steal cash registers.

