Gov. Kasich signs bill to protect Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– Ohio Gov. John Kasich was in Cleveland on Tuesday to sign a bill to protect the health of Lake Erie.

The news conference was held at the Great Lakes Science Center. Kasich was joined by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler and Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority President and CEO Will Friedman.

“We’re paying for the sins of the past whenever we look at this lake,” Kasich said. “The efforts we put into this lake are paying off.” He called Lake Erie the crowd jewel of the state.

Senate Bill 2 will strengthen efforts to improve the environment, the governor’s office said. It does so by encouraging better use of dredge materials and ensuring proper disposal of construction debris.

Kasich praised the state’s agriculture and environmental agencies for working together to stop dumping harmful fertilizers in Lake Erie.

“We don’t see taking care of the environment as anti-business, we see it as pro-business,” Kasich said.

The bill was inspired by a toxic algae bloom in Lake Erie that tainted Toledo’s drinking water.

