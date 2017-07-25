× LeBron James takes to Twitter to deny problems with Kyrie Irving

CLEVELAND– Find another source.

That was LeBron James‘ message to a few members of the media Tuesday morning.

On Friday, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reported Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving requested to be traded out of Cleveland. According to Windhorst’s sources, Irving wants a larger, more central role on a team, instead of playing alongside James.

Then the rumors started flying. One report claimed LeBron would be tempted to beat up Irving if they were near each other, while another asserted the King was eager to get rid of Uncle Drew.

LeBron voiced his thoughts on those reports on Twitter.

James’ response comes one day after the Cavaliers named Koby Aultman as their general manager to replace David Griffin, and former MVP Derrick Rose agreed to come to Cleveland.

