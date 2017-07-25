× Lake County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam claiming to be a deputy

LAKE COUNTY- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after a recent rash of scam phone calls that involve an alleged deputy from their office.

The caller, who most recently identifies themselves as Deputy Luke McDaniel or Deputy Dan Dunlap, have been targeting local residents.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, the caller tells the recipient to contact them on a specific phone number regarding a legal/financial matter.

They claim that a warrant has been issued for the recipient and to avoid arrest, a sum of money needs to be provided. They request this ‘payment’ on a money card that would be purchased at a local retailer. These scammers use legal terms and local official’s names to trick you into providing money to avoid arrest.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear, law enforcement agencies would not request payment on money cards.