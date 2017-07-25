Fox 8 Recipe Box: Stone Fruit Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s the perfect recipe for summer. Chef Paul Ondo, Giant Eagle Market District, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to show viewers how to make “Stone Fruit Salad.”

Stone Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups nectarines

2 cups plums

2 cups pluot

4 cups arugula

8 ounces goat cheese

4 ounces red onion, shaved

4 ounces fennel, shaved

2 lemons zested and juiced

1 teaspoon dijon

1/2 cup olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1: Remove all stones from the fruit and sliced into ¼ inch slices. Place in a bowl and toss with the arugula and goat cheese. Shave the red onion and fennel then toss in the bowl.

2: In a blender or food processor combine the lemon juice, dijon and salt and pepper blend then slowly drizzle in the olive oil, when finished adjust with more salt and pepper if needed.

3: Lightly dress the salad with the dressing; adjust the consistency with more dressing as needed. Season with salt and pepper as needed, keep chilled before enjoying