Forecast: Humidity returns tomorrow, along with the sunshine

It’s been a cooler, less humid week thus far. Although it’ll still be a lovely day tomorrow, the humidity will slowly be climbing back into the 60s. Our next chance of rain/storms will be Thursday afternoon.

Sure enough, the average day-to-day dew point in July was just under 5°F higher compared to one year ago. NOT your imagination!

