Facebook post has everyone curious about jellyfish in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– They’ve been here for decades, but a recent Facebook post about jellyfish in Lake Erie is bringing attention to the aquatic animals.

Darien Donnelly in Port Dover, Ontario posted video of the freshwater jellyfish earlier this month. The post now has more than 12,000 shares. She said she informed the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry about the invasive species sighting.

But what about little jellyfish in the United States?

The United States Geological Survey said they were first discovered in the Huron River near Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1933 and soon after, in Lake Erie. The U.S.G.S. identified the species as hydromedusa, which are are penny-sized, bell-shaped jellyfish native to the Yangtze River in China.

The majority of recent sightings happened around South Bass Island, Middle Bass Island and Kelleys Island.

The U.S.G.S. also noted the jellyfish were spotted in inland lakes and streams in Ohio. Those include Dollar Lake in Akron, Meyers Lake in Canton, Tritts Millpond in Springfield Township, Silver Springs Lake in Stow, and Twin Lakes and Stewart Pond in Franklin Township.

Freshwater jellyfish are not considered dangerous to humans, the U.S.G.S. said. The sting can paralyze small fish, but are not likely to penetrate human skin.