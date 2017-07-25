× Drunken woman crashes car then starts breastfeeding infant, Elyria police say

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk with her child in the car.

Officers were called to Middle Avenue near 9th Street in Elyria at about 2 a.m. Monday for a vehicle that hit a tree.

Chamiyai Wheeler, 21, got out of the car and admitted she was driving. According to the police report, officers noticed the strong smell of alcohol and she was slurring her words. While speaking with police, Wheeler began breastfeeding her 3-week-old son, who was inside the car at the time of the crash.

Officers asked her to stop breastfeeding because she was so intoxicated, but she continued, police said. Wheeler told police she had two shots of Crown Royal.

She failed a field sobriety test and her breathalyzer test registered a blood-alcohol level of .277.

Wheeler was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension and reasonable control. She was charged with endangering children, then taken to the Lorain County Jail.

The child was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center, where staff found he had lost weight since his birth, the police report said. Doctors recommended he be transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Wheeler’s mother agreed to take custody of the infant and Lorain County Children’s Services was notified of the situation.