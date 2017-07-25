× Crowded Cleveland Kennel has 76 adoptions in four days

CLEVELAND– The crowded Cleveland Kennel cleared out dozens of pups to new homes.

Just last week, Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison said there were 167 dogs at the kennel and they were using temporary cages The facility was at capacity during an already busy time of year. There were 94 dogs available for adoption at just $20 each.

But the staff was able to find forever homes for many of these animals. The kennel had 76 adoptions in four days. As of Sunday, just 13 dogs up for adoption remained.

“This weekend broke records by HUGE margins!! Volunteers stepped up in droves, the community answered the plea for help, some media channels and publications shared the pups to help raise awareness, rescue partners pitched in and love, hope and faith prevailed,” Cleveland Pitties, a Facebook page that supports the Cleveland Kennel, posted.

More information about the Cleveland Kennel here