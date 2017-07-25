Cleveland police union president involved in two-car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Multiple law enforcement sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis has been involved in a two-car accident.

It happened just before 5:45 p.m. near East 89th Street and Buckeye Avenue.

Police say a car driven by Loomis was struck by another, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged.

Loomis was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Patrol cars have Buckeye Avenue blocked off where the crash occurred.

