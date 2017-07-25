Police: Man tried to lure boy into van with candy

CLEVELAND — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into his van Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bell Avenue.

According to a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police report, the man drove up to the victim and asked him to “come over to his van,” because he had candy inside.

The boy got away.

The man was arrested for child enticement. He has not yet been charged with a crime.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.