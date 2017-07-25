Cleveland police looking for missing man after family receives strange text messages

Posted 11:42 am, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43AM, July 25, 2017

Charles Bailey (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Charles Bailey, 43, was last seen on Monday in the area of Clark Avenue and Fulton Road at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said family members received messages from his phone saying he is dead.

Bailey is 5 foot 8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts should call 911 or 216-621-1234.

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Cardiere Turner

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Billips

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Missing: Herbert Leroy Allen

  • News

    Missing: Rachon Bledsoe

  • News

    Missing: Jamarley Hart

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Palmer

  • News

    Missing: Hubert Miller

  • News

    Missing: Rontez Johnson

  • News

    Missing: Cordell Shepherd

  • News

    Missing: Lisa Siller

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson