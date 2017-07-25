Bedford police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

BEDFORD, Ohio– The Bedford Police Department is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.

Lillian Pattenaude was last seen on Thursday when she left her home on Northfield Road in Bedford.

Police said she left a note, saying she was running away, but it did not indicate a destination. Lillian has relatives in Florida and is known to frequent the Old Brooklyn area. She took clothes with her.

According to police, she’s talked about going to California or Colorado.

Lillian is 5 foot 5 with short blonde and brown hair. Police said she walks with a pronounced gate because of hip surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedford Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408. After 4 p.m., please call 440-232-1234.