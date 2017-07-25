47 cats, 2 turtles rescued from deplorable conditions in Wooster

WOOSTER — A disturbing discovery inside a home in Wooster where 47 cats and 2 turtles were removed due to their current living conditions.

Officials were called to the home in the 300 block of Lucca Street Monday.

Jason Waddell, senior agent with the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency, told the Daily Record, “In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is the worst house I have ever seen,” due to what he said was “animal, and probably human waste,” throughout the house.

Law enforcement said the home had a toxic ammonia smell and there were no litter boxes in the house. Inside the home was described to the Daily Record as being a large toilet.

Officials said ammonia levels inside the home exceeded those seen in meth labs.

The Wayne County Humane Society is now caring for the cats.

Charges are pending against the homeowner.

