Uniontown officer shot thanks community for support and says he is not giving up

UNIONTOWN, Ohio - Sgt. David White fights back tears and holds his wife's hand as he struggles to find the right words to express his gratitude to everyone who has helped him since he was shot.

" I can never say thank you enough," White told Fox 8 during an exclusive interview from his hospital bed Monday afternoon.

He said he decided to speak publicly because he wanted to make sure the community knows how grateful he is for all the support he has received.

"It has been incredible," White said. "I really want to thank the community and everyone for their support and prayers. Plus the staff at Summa has been amazing. They saved my life."

White was shot several times July 9 as he and other officers were responding to a domestic violence call.

"I felt each bullet hole, each hit," White said. He was shot four times. "I felt God was with me. I felt comfort."

Despite being seriously injured, Sgt. White was able to stay calm.

His Chief, Harold Britt, says White was able to take control of the scene and called dispatch to report he had been shot.

Sgt. White also called his wife, daughter, and chief .

"I wanted to hear my wife and my daughter's voice because I didn't know when I would be able to speak to them again'" White said.

He said his family, his chief, and fellow officers have been at his side since the shooting.

He has had several surgeries and is still unable to eat. However, he says he is feeling better and stronger everyday.

"We fight through it, can't give up," White said.

"I am so grateful for everything. I hope everyone keeps up the prayers because I still have a way to go."

White does not know when he will be able to return to work.

A fundraiser is being held for Sgt. White this Thursday from 5 to 8 at the McDonald's Restaurant on West Maple Street in Hartville.

