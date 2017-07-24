Twitter users blast Michael Phelps, Discovery for using ‘fake’ shark

If you watched the Discovery Channel special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” Sunday night, you might feel like you wasted an hour.

That’s because with just a few minutes left in the show, you learned that Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps wouldn’t actually be swimming against a Great White shark as had been hyped in promos and on social media.

According to the Washington Post, it wasn’t until 57 minutes into the show that ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

That simulation showed Phelps swimming in the ocean against a computer-generated image of a shark.

Twitter users were having none of it.

“So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn’t even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I’m mad. More like Shark WEAK!” wrote Frank Costa from New York.

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

Comedian Cormac Moore of Dublin wrote “Michael Phelps needs to race a shark in a pool where we can all watch.”

Michael Phelps needs to race a shark in a pool where we can all watch. #MichaelPhelps — Cormac Moore (@CormacComedy) July 24, 2017

Donald Forbes said “Phelps’ racing the shark became his “jumping the shark.”

Phelps' racing the shark became his 'jumping the shark'https://t.co/C2qwtBx1ik — Donald Forbes (@DMetalDog) July 24, 2017

Another Twitter user wrote, “Let’s be real. No one wanted Phelps to race the shark. They wanted to watch him be torn limb from limb. And I don’t blame them.”

Let's be real. No one wanted Phelps to race the shark. They wanted to watch him be torn limb from limb. And I don't blame them. — Citron & Pistachios (@dialacina) July 24, 2017

Sports radio talk show host Gary Parrish wrote “Turns out ‘Michael Phelps races a shark’ was really just ‘Michael Phelps swims along and then compares his time to a shark’s time.'”

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

Phelps ended up “losing” to the computer-generated shark by two seconds.

Moments after the show ended, he tweeted that he’s ready for a rematch.

Based on the reaction on Twitter, if that’s gonna happen, Discovery might want to figure out a way to have him race an actual shark.