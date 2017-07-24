Trailer released for Jeffrey Dahmer movie filmed in Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio– The trailer for a movie about the life for Jeffrey Dahmer before he became an infamous serial killer debuted at Comic Con on Saturday.

“My Friend Dahmer” is based on the 2012 graphic novel by the same name, which was written by the killer’s real-life high school friend John “Derf” Backderf.

Dahmer attended Revere High School in Richfield and lived with his parents in Bath Township. The movie was shot around Northeast Ohio and includes Dahmer’s actual childhood home.

“Jeff Dahmer is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger, and copes with his unstable mother and well-intentioned father. He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf. But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.”

Disney’s Ross Lynch plays the troubled teen, while Anne Heche and Dallas Roberts appear as his parents. “My Friend Dahmer” was written and directed by Marc Meyers.

The movie was screened at Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April and is scheduled for full release this fall.

Dahmer murder 17 people between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to multiple life sentences and was beaten to death by a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution.

More stories on Jeffrey Dahmer here