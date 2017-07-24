Tiny Holmes County town suffered massive weekend flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENMONT, Ohio - A small town, facing a big clean up.

Torrential rains Sunday turned roads into rivers and flooded basements and garages in the Holmes County village of Glenmont.

"We got roughly four and a half inches of rain in about 30 minutes and outside of town there was reported up to seven inches," said Richland Township fire chief, Melissa McCartney Wells.

People who live in Glenmont say it happened so fast. A heavy rainstorm Sunday evening buried just about the entire town with water. The volunteer fire department instantly sprung into action.

"There wasn't enough time to get the boats here, it came that fast and of course, it went away very quickly," said the chief.

"It was just a downpour and just a, just a river of water coming right down the rod, right into the main street. It was just unbelievable, I never saw anything like it and I hope I never do again," said Sandy Wolfe, a Richland Township EMT.

"I didn't think it was gonna flood, we've gotten hard rains like that before."

"It just kept coming down, kept a coming," said flood victims Jim and Jean Shinabarker.

The Shinabarkers, who are in their 80s, have lived in their home for 55 years. They had to remove just about everything from inside their home. They were told it is unsafe to live in.

"We got approximately five or six inches, the carpet is soaked. They pulled it up today and we have to put new flooring down in the kitchen and the bathroom, utility room," said Jean Shinabarker.

Longtime residents say they haven't experienced a rainstorm like this since 1969.

"I've never seen water in the areas where it was coming down, coming down between the churches like that. I've never seen that before," said Wolfe.

Residents say almost as fast at the nearby creek rose, it receded, leaving behind lots of debris.

"It's nice living in a small town where everyone comes together where there's a disaster like this," said the fire chief.

The Shinabarkers' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them recover their losses. Click here to read about it.