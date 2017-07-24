× Shaker Heights police warn residents of ‘car hoppin’

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Shaker Heights Police Department issued a warning to residents this week: Make sure to lock your car doors.

While it seems like obvious advice, the department said two recent arrests are serving as a reminder.

Officers arrested two suspects who were caught entering unlocked vehicles at night. The young men from Cleveland called it “hoppin” or “car hoppin.”

One suspect said his group of friends made hundreds of dollars a week by stealing money and credit cards from the cars.

Police said the suspects believed people in suburbs were less likely to lock their cars at night. The pair also said that breaking into cars took longer time and increased the odds of being caught. They told officers they changed which cities they targeted so investigators wouldn’t catch on.

“Without knowing they were saying it, these two men provided our residents the simple answer to preventing a significant amount of crime in our city. Lock car doors, secure your valuables, and shut the garage door at night!” the police department posted on its website.