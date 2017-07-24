Rock & Roll legend visits Cleveland to support teen cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH- When rock & roll legend Roger Daltrey of The Who is not on stage, he is a major advocate for teenage cancer research.

Monday at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Daltrey met with about a dozen teenage cancer survivors and their families.

The singer is the co-founder of Teen Cancer America, an organization that partners with hospitals throughout the United States to develop specialized facilities and services for teens with cancer.

In Cleveland, its partner is called "Angie's Institute."

Daltrey says, "Every hour of the day in America there is some family somewhere being told their teenager has cancer."

"Slight loss of balance and on the right side of my body; I felt a lot of pressure up to my head."

Dylan Reis of Elyria was diagnosed with brain cancer last year at just 19-years old.

Now in remission, he says he's grateful for Daltrey's passion and mission to help teenagers just like him.

Reis says,"Because we don't get as many done with children's cancer. We don't get as many donations as a lot of other cancers. We get about 4% it's not much and any bit of help is amazing."

"The music business is built mostly coming from this age group. It's just an easy way for me to say thank you," said Daltrey.

Daltrey is only in Cleveland for the day. He says he hasn't been here for a couple of decades and that the city looks a lot different in a very good way.

A portion of The Who's concert tickets sales goes toward cancer research and funding for new projects including a new Angie's wing on the 7th floor of the hospital. It is expected to be unveiled later this year.