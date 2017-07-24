× Ohio’s tax-free weekend is coming soon

AURORA, Ohio– The first day of school will be here before you know it and Ohio’s tax-free weekend could make it easier on your wallet.

The tax holiday begins at 12 a.m. Aug. 4 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6. The following items are tax exempt during that time:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less

Qualifying school supplies include: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders: glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

Many area shopping center will extend their hours during the tax-free weekend, including Aurora Farms Premium Outlets. The center said stores like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Under Armour will also be offering special deals.

More information on the tax holiday here