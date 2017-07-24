July 24, 2017 Road Trip: This and That
The Bomb Shelter
923 Bank Street
Akron, Ohio 44305
330.258.0088
www.thebombshelterstore.com
City Salvage & Design
7533 Tyler Blvd
Mentor, Ohio 44060
440.946.3117
www.CitySalvageAndDesign.com
Vintage Wire & Supply
201 Park Avenue
Amherst, Ohio 44001
440.370.9107
www.vintagewireandsupply.com
Miscellaneous Barn
240 Mantle Rd
Painesville, Ohio 44077
440.354.2700
www.mbarn.com
Main Street Resale Shop
59 East Main Street
Wakeman, Ohio 44889
440.839.1130
www.facebook.com/themainstreetresalecompany
The Stock Pile
1387 Clarendon Ave SW
Canton, Ohio 44710
330.455.4585
www.thestockpile.org
Antiquation
236 S Court St
Medina, Ohio 44256
330.722.4339
www.facebook.com/antiquations
Elements on Main
39 West Main Street
Seville, Ohio 44273
330.769.0550
www.facebook.com/elementsonmainseville
Chagrin Valley Antiques
15605 Chillicothe Rd
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440.338.1800
www.facebook.com/Chagrinvalleyantiques
Birchwood Supply Co.
21 Merriman Rd.,
Akron, Ohio 44304
330.322,0765
www.birchwoodsupplyco.com
Metheny Weir Painted Finishes
13001 Larchmere Blvd
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120
216.707.0301
www.MethenyWeir.com
Timeless Treasures
8096 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls, Ohio 44138
440.235.0464
www.facebook.com/Timeless-Treasures-at-the-Falls