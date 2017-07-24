× Man wanted for Cleveland murder arrested in Tennessee

OOLTEWAH, Tenn.– Authorities arrested an Ohio man wanted for murder on Sunday.

Frank C. Mosier, 30, is accused of killing a 22-year-old man on East 53rd Street in Cleveland on April 1, 2016 during a robbery.

Investigators said they believe Mosier, who was considered armed and dangerous, fled to Tennessee shortly after the murder.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee located him on Sunday in Ooltewah and took him into custody. There, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

He will also face charges for aggravated murder.