‘Life gave me the gift of you’: Marine’s 4-year-old son cries during stepmom’s wedding speech

RIPLEY, New York- Tears during a wedding are normal, but for one little guy the tears were part of a life-changing monumental moment in his life.

4-year-old Gage burst into tears during his father’s wedding in Riley, New York.

During the ceremony, his stepmom paid a special tribute to the little boy. She told him, “I know that you and I will butt heads, except for right now. But I hope, with all my heart, that you as you become a grown man, you will understand my methods and realize I’ve only done what is best for you and that I love you.”

The bride continued, “The last thing that I hope you learn is that you are a very special boy. You are so extremely smart, handsome and kind to others. You have helped me into the woman I am today, and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

The boy’s father is a Marine and his stepmom is a Senior Airman at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

