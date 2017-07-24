LEGO ‘A Christmas Story’ House creator shows off set

CLEVELAND– The creator of a LEGO set inspired by the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” stopped by FOX 8 to show off the project.

Jason Middaugh, of Syracuse, New York, was joined by his wife, Tina, and daughter, Jane, on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday.

More than 5,800 people have pledged their support for the “A Christmas Story” house set on the LEGO Ideas website. It needs 10,000 to be submitted for approval from LEGO, then it could become available in stores.

(Vote for the set here)

The attention to detail on the yellow Victorian house is amazing. There’s Ralphie in the “pink nightmare” bunny suit, a tiny leg lamp and an old radio. You can find a turkey on the table, Ralphie’s old man with a bowling ball and the Bumpus hounds lurking outside.

The real “A Christmas Story” House is located in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. It’s open for tours and overnight guests, and visitors can buy their very own leg lamp in the gift shop. They can also see a model of the LEGO set.