I-Team exclusive video: Euclid police take down suspected carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing the extraordinary lengths police went to in order to stop a suspected carjacker.

Euclid Police released the video to the I-TEAM after a records request.

It shows multiple Euclid patrol cars racing after the suspect on the highway, city streets and side streets through Euclid, Bratenahl, East Cleveland, and Cleveland. Meantime, the suspect’s car crashes into innocent drivers, weaves through traffic going the wrong way, creates an extra lane by zooming down the berm of the highway and more.

Finally, the suspect slams into a police vehicle, and yet no surrender even then. The video shows a passenger getting out and running. Police officers had to break the window on the driver’s side and pull the driver out.

Reports show officers used tasers and punches as police say the driver would not give up.

It all started after a man met another guy to sell a car he had put up for sale on-line. A police report shows the possible buyer then wanted to drive to have the car checked by a mechanic. Near the Cleveland-Euclid border, the car owner says a stranger walked up with a gun, and the owner got out.

Euclid Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have indicted Alexander Sewell for a series of charges tied to the carjacking.

Records show the passenger has already plead guilty to charges. Though the Prosecutor’s office says the case remains under investigation.

The police report says officers found a loaded gun in the car.