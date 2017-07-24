Have you registered for the FOX Trot yet? Last chance to sign up to get extra goodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Time is running out to sign up for the premium registration for the FOX 8 FOX Trot.

Premium registration includes a chance to get a FOX Trot pullover and a grand prize raffle. You also get a free race shirt, discount Rock Hall ticket, and finisher’s medal.

The 5th Annual FOX 8 Fox Trot is brought to us by The Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and FOX 8.

This year's FOX Trot benefits the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, which provides college scholarships along with coats and supplies for local students.

You can sign up for the 1-mile walk or 5K run today.

Premium registration ends July 31. Standard Registration remains open through race day.

Sign up now, and we'll see you on August 27 at the Rock Hall Plaza.

