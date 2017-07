× Cleveland Dollar General store clerk shot in chest, suspects run from scene

CLEVELAND – A clerk in a Cleveland Dollar General store is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery.

The store, at 9111 Miles Park, was robbed at around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say that four suspects fled the scene on foot after the crime. Zone cars are currently patrolling for the suspects.

The 30-year-old male clerk was taken to University Hospitals.