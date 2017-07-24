× Cause of death ruled ‘undetermined’ for Lafayette Township trustee

MEDINA, Ohio– The family of Bryon Macron learned on Monday the cause of his death has been ruled undetermined for now.

The family met with officials at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to go over reports related to the autopsy of the former Lafayette Township trustee.

An attorney for the family said the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

Sources told the I-Team the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office sent the reports to the Medina County Coroner last week.

Macron was reported missing in December. His body was found in February in Chippewa Lake.

Macron’s widow, Victoria, told Fox 8 she was frustrated with the time it took to get answers in her husband’s death. The family has hired Cleveland attorney Richard Lillie to help them get answers.

