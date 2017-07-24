Alliance officer shoots dog that he says charged at him

warning: some people may find this story and the video that accompanies it disturbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - An Alliance police officer shot and killed a dog that he said charged at him - and it was all caught on his body camera.

Investigators say that video supports his claim that he was in danger and had no choice but to shoot.

The officer had been called out to check on complaints about three dogs running loose. He called to the dogs to come to him. One of the dogs ran at him, while another of them tried to stop the first dog. But it happened a second time, and the officer fired his gun.

Was the dog just coming to him since he called? Or was the officer in true danger?

Jack Shea has the story that is generating so much commentary, above.