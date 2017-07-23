NASA wants all of us to be ‘citizen scientists’ during August solar eclipse

GREENBELT, MD – The total solar eclipse that will happen on August 21 will give everyone in North America the chance to be a NASA scientist.

GLOBE, a NASA education initiative, has released a new free app to help those along the path of the eclipse gather data. You’ll need to download the app and register to become a citizen scientist. Then you’ll need to get a thermometer. The app will tell you how to make all the observations it needs. They’ll all be recorded on an interactive map.

The biggest measurement NASA will gather is the shift in temperature in areas along the path.

“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”

To join in the fun, download the GLOBE Observer app with the info you’ll find here.

Click here for a map that shows how much of the eclipse you’ll see depending on your location.