Multiple crews searching off private beach in Avon Lake for person in water

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Multiple crews are searching off a private beach in Avon Lake for a person in the water, officials tell Fox 8 News.

The incident began just before 11 a.m. in the 32700 block of Lake Road, near the Beachdale Association.

Fire and police departments from Avon Lake, Amherst, North Ridgeville and Rocky River are assisting with the search. A helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard is also on hand.

Officials are not releasing much information about the incident at this time; a dive team is on standby.

