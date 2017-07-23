Forecast: Storms have potential to become severe later this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect today: Patchy fog will be around this morning with most of us waking up to some sunshine. Keep your AC cranking for we have another very warm and humid day ahead of us! As the afternoon approaches, storms will return. They have the potential of becoming severe with the main threats being isolated damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

We are in the SLIGHT RISK zone as far as severe storms go today. The timing will be primarily be after the 3 o’clock hour, however, we will have a few develop ahead of that time frame. Stay up to date with the latest from our weather team on the timing and severity of the storms. Note: Not everyone will get a storm. It will be more of the pop-up variety.

