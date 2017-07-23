× Cleveland high school football player seriously hurt in shooting has died: Family

CLEVELAND — A high school football player who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland earlier this month has died, his mother confirmed to Fox 8 News reporter Suzanne Stratford on Sunday.

Further details about what caused his death were not immediately released, or confirmed by officials.

Michael Chappman, 17, said he got off work around 3:30 p.m., on July 6, stopped home to see his mother, and around dinnertime went to hang out with a friend.

He and his friend were at a small park on Ansel Road when a vehicle drove by and fired shots at them, hitting them from behind. A bullet tore through Michael’s throwing arm and torso.

“It went across my spine,” Michael told Fox 8 News. “Like my whole body numb.”

Michael had remained hospitalized since after the shooting, and doctors feared he would never walk again.

A GoFundMe account created by family members had asked people to help with Michael’s “impending rehabilitation and treatment.”

