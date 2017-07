BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that defensive back Jabrill Peppers has signed his rookie contract.

With his signing, the Browns have signed 10 of their 2017 draft picks, including Myles Garrett, David Njoku and DeShone Kizer.

Peppers was the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft. He played for Michigan and was a 2-16 Heisman Award finalist and a consensus All-American.

