When pooch can’t make the wedding, dad brings life-sized cardboard cutout of him

All photos courtesy of Lydia Ruth Photography.

CHARLESTON, SC – When Hillary Bowles got married, she and her fiance Logan desperately wanted their pooch to be there.

But alas, Leo the Goldendoodle does not travel well. And since the destination wedding was being held in Charleston, South Carolina and not New York City, where he lives with the bride and groom, he just couldn’t be there.

So the father of the bride, Wayne Bontempo, decided to do the next best thing: he had a life-sized cardboard cutout of Leo made and brought him to the wedding!

Leo got to pose for pictures, and even hit the dance floor at the reception.

Bontempo even made a smaller cut out of Leo for the couple to take on their honeymoon, but Hillary confessed that they forgot it! (Don’t tell Leo.)