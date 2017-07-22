× TMZ: ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard dead at 72

Actor John Heard has died at the age of 72, TMZ reports.

The “Home Alone” star was reportedly found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel by a maid service. Police responded, but Heard was pronounced dead at the scene, the website said.

According to the report, Heard had minor back surgery on Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center, and was staying at a nearby hotel while he recovered.

In addition to playing Peter McCallister in the “Home Alone” movies, Heard had roles in “Big,” “Beaches,” “Gladiator,” and “Pelican Brief.”

Investigators are looking into what caused his death.

