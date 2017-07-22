PICTURES: Heavy rains cause flooding in Summit County

MACEDONIA, Ohio — The heavy rains that swept across Northeast Ohio Saturday morning left some areas with flooding problems.

One affected city was Macedonia, where high waters caused a portion of Valley View Road to be shut down until it subsided. Macedonia police say they sent officers to redirect traffic while the road was closed.

Was your neighborhood affected by Saturday morning’s rainfall?

Submit your pictures, below.

Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com.

For the complete forecast, click HERE.