PICTURES: Aurora residents canoe through flooded street

AURORA, Ohio — The heavy rains that swept across Northeast Ohio Saturday morning left some areas with serious flooding problems.

One affected city was Macedonia, where high waters caused a portion of Valley View Road to be shut down until it subsided. Macedonia police say they sent officers to redirect traffic while the road was closed.

Another town hit hard by flooding was Aurora, where residents on Ensign Cove literally rowed their way through one street. (Check out the pictures above this story.)

Further east, in Orwell, police say almost every crew was out assisting residents with widespread flooding across the city. FOX 8 asked for areas that were specifically affected, but dispatch said the problem was all encompassing throughout town.

