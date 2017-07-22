NE Ohio animal shelters come together to give every animal a chance at a forever home

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has quite a tail….er….tale to tell about an astounding job of northeast Ohio animal shelters coming together to give every stray a chance at a furever home.

On Friday, the Portage County APL arrived at the Valley View shelter to take some animals down to their shelter. Unfortunately, their van had other ideas, as you can see by the picture on the left.

The Cuyahoga County shelter was supposed to be taking some pups to the Humane Society of Summit County for an adoption event they were having.

So they decided to make one huge run…pulling out extra crates and loading all the dogs into one van and making a double delivery.

After that, the Cuyahoga County Shelter had lots of extra room, and City Dogs of Cleveland had announced that they were too full,

So they Cuyahoga County shelter headed over there to take some dogs to their shelter. Then, the Friends of the Geauga County Dog Shelter & Warden’s Office got in the act, as well as the Lake Humane Society, The Cleveland APL, Friendship Animal Protective League and a number of other private rescues and the doggie population was reduced.

The City Kennel says their population is still higher than it should be – and it grows each day, but this is a truly heartwarming story of teamwork for a barking good cause!