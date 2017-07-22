Neighbors have message for suspect who tried to abduct child in Lorain County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGRANGE, OH - A four-year-old girl is safe after she was grabbed by a stranger while playing in her front yard.

The Lorain County Sheriff is searching for the man who attempted to abduct the little girl.

"She ran up to me she was crying she was hugging my leg 'I scared I scared,'" said longtime neighbor Nita Cermak. "...When I lifted the little girl's shirt she had marks all over her back. You could actually see the hand prints."

The Sheriff says it happened Friday at 5:30 p.m. on Whitney road. The girl was playing with her sister, 7, when the unidentified man tried to lure the girls with candy. Investigators say both girls refused the offer. When the older girl went to get help the man grabbed her younger sister.

"It's scary knowing he actually had his hands on her," said Cermak. "Thank God the boy, her brother, was there and came out the door...I guess the guy looked at him and the guy dropped the kid and ran into his car."

Cermak tells Fox 8 the girls' mother is deaf. Immediately after the incident the family came to her home where they dialed 911.

The Lorain County Sheriff only has a vague description of the man they say drove off in a silver four door sedan. Neighbors say they have a message for anyone who tries to hurt their kids.

"Don't come back," says Cermak. "Don't mess with our children...leave our kids alone."

Call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at 440-329-3710 if you can help with their investigation.