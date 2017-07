Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is an isolated storm chance as we head through the evening. The good news right now is that Cleveland Indians fans should see a dry game. It is more likely that the game will be uninterrupted by rain. Ditto the big Cleveland Metroparks birthday celebrations!

