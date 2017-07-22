FOX 8 is getting ready to say thanks a million… in a big way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are getting ready to say thanks -- thanks a million!

We are closing in on 1 million Facebook fans.

When we hit that number, we are saying thanks in a very big way.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will pick a special day when the admission price will drop to $8 for that day only.

Our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will do the same thing: one day, $8 to get in!

We will have full details for you when we hit 1 million Facebook fans.

It's our way to see thanks a million from all of us here at FOX 8 News!