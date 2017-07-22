× Forecast: Thundery weather back today; mostly clear this evening

What to expect today: The thundery weather is back today as the stationary front lifts back in as a warm front. Note: the greatest risk for organized thunderstorms will be this morning followed by less numerous storms as we approach the evening hours.

What to expect this weekend: We are in the SLIGHT RISK zone as far as severe storms go today and tomorrow. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats as clusters of storms move through. Stay up to date with the latest from our weather team on the timing and severity of the storms.

