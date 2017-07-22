× Coroner: remains found in Elyria are those of Tierra Bryant

ELYRIA, Ohio – The Lorain County Coroner has confirmed to Fox 8 that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area near Mussey Avenue in Elyria Thursday morning are those of missing Middleburg Heights woman Tierra Bryant.

Dr. Stephen Evans says that his office was able to identify Tierra through dental records and tattoos.

Bryant’s family was on scene Thursday near Mussey Avenue in Elyria, when investigators found partial skeletal remains in what they believe was a grave, about 20 yards into a wooded area.

Bryant, 19, was last seen in March 2015 in Middleburg Heights. On June 20, Rashad Hunt, 39, was arrested in Sacramento, California in Bryant’s death. He was indicted for voluntary manslaughter, felony assault, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

Hunt reportedly confessed to the crime and led investigators to the search area.

